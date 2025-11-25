Head to Head Comparison: Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $78.04 million 0.04 -$14.45 million ($466.19) 0.00 Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares La Rosa and Noble Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Noble Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Rosa.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Noble Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -35.59% N/A -91.73% Noble Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for La Rosa and Noble Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Noble Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noble Group is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

La Rosa beats Noble Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

