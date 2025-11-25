Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. 20,881,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 26,740,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 9.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,802,254 shares of company stock worth $17,115,955. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.