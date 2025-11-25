Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Board

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Antalpha Platform in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ANTA stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Antalpha Platform has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Antalpha Platform has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

