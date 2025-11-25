QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.94 and last traded at $165.06. 11,984,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 8,811,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.30.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

