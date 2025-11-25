Carmell (CTCX) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carmell and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 -$15.44 million -0.96 Carmell Competitors $170.38 million -$17.87 million -10.40

Carmell’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Carmell. Carmell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell’s peers have a beta of 3.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% Carmell Competitors -1,253.12% -231.08% -33.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Carmell and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carmell beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Carmell Company Profile

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

