Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 8387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intouch Insight

In other Intouch Insight news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,426,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,745. This trade represents a 13.98% increase in their position. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.