Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $38.65. Brother Industries shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.
