Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,431,751.56 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Haley sold 34,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.25. 3,975,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Exelixis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 102,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

