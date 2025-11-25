Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 45,564 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Karp sold 45,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $7,119,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,040,312.50. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.25. 57,599,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,838,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.