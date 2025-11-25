Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.13 and last traded at $215.05. Approximately 45,802,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 50,251,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.78.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $350.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

