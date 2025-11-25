GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading 12.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Several research analysts have commented on DATA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalData has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 225.

The company has a market cap of £795.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Graham Lilley purchased 23,961 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £30,000,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. Insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

