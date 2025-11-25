Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 6,629,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,206,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,443.60. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 761.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,560.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 162,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

