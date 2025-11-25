Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,532.15. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.

On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total transaction of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

NET stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.91. 4,517,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

