Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,641 Shares

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,532.15. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87.
  • On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74.
  • On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total transaction of $5,594,866.20.
  • On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09.
  • On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.0%

NET stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.91. 4,517,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

