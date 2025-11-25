Insider Buying: NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Acquires 347,630 Shares of Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,092,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,246,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,902,437.04. This trade represents a 1.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextDecade alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NextDecade stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. 3,658,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. NextDecade Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Cowen lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 852,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 6.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 76,238 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.