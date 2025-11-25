Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Critical Review

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A Kopin -29.47% -66.91% -20.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Erayak Power Solution Group and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kopin 1 0 4 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kopin has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 101.18%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Erayak Power Solution Group.

0.3% of Erayak Power Solution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Kopin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $30.30 million 0.10 -$1.12 million N/A N/A Kopin $45.60 million 9.33 -$43.88 million ($0.04) -58.25

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Risk & Volatility

Erayak Power Solution Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats Erayak Power Solution Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company’s products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

