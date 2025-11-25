GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. Approximately 7,594,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

GlobalData Trading Up 12.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £795.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Peter Harkness sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £26,700. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £30,000,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

