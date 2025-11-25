Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.91 and last traded at C$35.91, with a volume of 1724828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.74.

DPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.16.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 6.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

