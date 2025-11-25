David Baszucki Sells 10,584 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,008,020.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,267.76. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88.

Roblox Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,730. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business's revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

