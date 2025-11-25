Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.84 and last traded at $179.04. Approximately 23,027,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 14,690,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Trading Up 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This trade represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,967,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Strategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Strategy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Strategy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.