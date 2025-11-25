Head-To-Head Survey: AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) vs. Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Corning has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Corning alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corning and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning 9.16% 18.12% 7.28% AmpliTech Group -33.77% -21.04% -16.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 2 11 1 2.93 AmpliTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corning and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corning presently has a consensus target price of $91.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than AmpliTech Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corning and AmpliTech Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $14.92 billion 4.73 $506.00 million $1.58 52.12 AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 7.01 -$11.24 million ($0.51) -6.33

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Corning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corning beats AmpliTech Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.