Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.17 and last traded at $156.3755, with a volume of 104988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.
BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
