Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2025

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.17 and last traded at $156.3755, with a volume of 104988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

