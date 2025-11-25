Comparing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans World and Corsair Gaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.45 billion 0.45 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -17.88

Analyst Ratings

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corsair Gaming.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trans World and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Trans World.

Profitability

This table compares Trans World and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Trans World on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

