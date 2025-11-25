Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.89 and last traded at $101.96. Approximately 14,907,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,555,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

