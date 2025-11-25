Reviewing Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) & Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -175.97% -171.79%
Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -$790,000.00 -17.86
Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors $204.49 million -$18.84 million 69.77

Agassi Sports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Agassi Sports Entertainment rivals beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Company Profile

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

