Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) President Buys 24,000 Shares of Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) President Amir Heshmatpour acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $145,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 2,986,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,020. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neonc Technologies Stock Performance

NTHI stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 88,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,910. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Neonc Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

Featured Articles

