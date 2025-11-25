Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 243,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

