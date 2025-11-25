GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Head to Head Analysis

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $21.07 billion 0.51 $886.80 million $1.28 11.85 GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.20 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.23

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 3.99% 8.16% 3.99% GreenPower Motor -105.06% -561.91% -47.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats GreenPower Motor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

