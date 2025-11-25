Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) vs. HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Biocorrx has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biocorrx and HealthEquity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $10,000.00 757.76 -$5.11 million ($0.32) -1.00 HealthEquity $1.27 billion 7.04 $96.70 million $1.65 62.81

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx. Biocorrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx N/A N/A -96.39% HealthEquity 11.49% 12.04% 7.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biocorrx and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 1 0 0 2.00 HealthEquity 0 3 10 1 2.86

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Biocorrx on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

