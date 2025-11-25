ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URE. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 70.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 6.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

