Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 25,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

