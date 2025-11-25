Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.90. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8850.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

