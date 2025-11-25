Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88. The company has a market cap of C$877,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
