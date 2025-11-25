Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 8128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.00 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Forest Products

In related news, insider Kernwood Limited purchased 20,200 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.23 per share, with a total value of C$247,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,609,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,687,854. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan purchased 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,046.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,609,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,687,854. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $2,781,996 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.