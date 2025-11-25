Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWBK

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.