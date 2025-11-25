Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Curanex Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Curanex Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CURX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

