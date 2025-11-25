The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $26.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $927.01 million, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

