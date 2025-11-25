Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SANA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,378,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 597,014 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

