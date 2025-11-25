X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of X Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, X Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

X Financial Price Performance

X Financial stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.28.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in X Financial by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

