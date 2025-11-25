Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Strata Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strata Skin Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Strata Skin Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.48. Strata Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. Strata Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 266.94%. Analysts predict that Strata Skin Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strata Skin Sciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of Strata Skin Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Strata Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

