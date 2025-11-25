uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

uniQure Stock Down 0.1%

uniQure stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,352.70. This trade represents a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in uniQure by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after buying an additional 1,767,572 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.6% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,422,000 after acquiring an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,217,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

