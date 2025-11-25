Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Momentus has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,773 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

