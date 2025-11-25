Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HAIN Earnings

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The business had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.09 million.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Neil Campbell acquired 62,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,342.50. The trade was a 149.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

