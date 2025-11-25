Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youxin Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Youxin Technology Trading Down 2.1%

Youxin Technology Company Profile

YAAS opened at $1.37 on Friday. Youxin Technology has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19.

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

