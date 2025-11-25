ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 10.2%

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $4.74 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 EPS for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

