MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MIND Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MIND Technology

MIND Technology Stock Up 0.9%

MIND Technology stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. MIND Technology had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.