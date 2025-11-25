Research Analysts Set Expectations for LULU Q3 Earnings

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

