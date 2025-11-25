Brokers Set Expectations for First Solar FY2025 Earnings

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $14.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.57. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.79.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $259.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

