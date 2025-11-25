TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HURA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

HURA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 307,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About TuHURA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

