Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RVPH FY2025 Earnings

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of RVPH opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

