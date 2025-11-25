What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for LifeMD FY2025 Earnings?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeMD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LFMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LifeMD has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth $818,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $3,828,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

